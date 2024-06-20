Election 2024: I’ll establish agro-industrial processing zones to empower farmers – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has promised to establish agro-industrial processing zones in all 16 regions of Ghana if elected president.



He plans to collaborate with the Ghana EXIM Bank to enhance the value of crops in each region, creating new job opportunities and reducing dependence on imported raw materials.



Mahama emphasized his commitment to supporting small businesses and farmers, prioritizing agriculture and agro-processing to boost the economy.



This initiative aims to empower farmers and create a thriving agricultural sector, aligning with Mahama's vision for Ghana's economic development.