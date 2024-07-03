You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956617

Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Prez Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Elmina Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Elmina

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure a transparent, free, and fair election in 2024, without violence.

He cautioned those plotting to foment trouble to reconsider, emphasizing that his government would not allow any act of violence.

Speaking at the Bakatue Festival in Elmina, he urged citizens to protect Ghana's democratic legacy.

He also commended the chiefs and people of Elmina for preserving their cultural heritage and promised to desilt the Benya Lagoon, provide a bus to Edinaman Senior High School, and consider a fund to support festivals in Ghana.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment