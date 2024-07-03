Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Prez Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure a transparent, free, and fair election in 2024, without violence.



He cautioned those plotting to foment trouble to reconsider, emphasizing that his government would not allow any act of violence.



Speaking at the Bakatue Festival in Elmina, he urged citizens to protect Ghana's democratic legacy.



He also commended the chiefs and people of Elmina for preserving their cultural heritage and promised to desilt the Benya Lagoon, provide a bus to Edinaman Senior High School, and consider a fund to support festivals in Ghana.