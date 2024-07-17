Election 2024: IEA to host presidential and vice-presidential debates

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has emphasized the need for a pre-election debate involving multiple political parties ahead of the 2024 elections.



In a statement on July 17, the IEA stressed that such debates are vital for voters to evaluate presidential and vice-presidential candidates, facilitating informed choices.



Although the debate date is yet to be set, the IEA



Read full articleassured that it will occur before the December election, with the schedule to be announced during the launch of their election activities.



The debates will address themes like the economy, governance, natural resources, agriculture, education, health, labour, gender, children, youth, and other social issues.



"The debates will offer a platform for candidates to discuss the nation’s development, present their plans, and critique their opponents' policies while proposing alternatives," the statement highlighted.



The IEA urged candidates to use these debates to inform Ghanaians about their policy solutions for the country's issues.



Participation from the major parties remains uncertain, as the National Democratic Congress recently declined a debate invitation from the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate.



