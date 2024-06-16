Election 2024: It’s not going to be easy – NDC’s Hudu Mogtari admits

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, a prominent NDC member, has urged party members, especially in the Upper West Region, to actively campaign for the 2024 General Elections, emphasizing the need for effort to secure victory.



Mogtari, a former Wa Central parliamentary aspirant, donated a pickup truck, 25 motorbikes, and GHC 30,000 to support the campaign.



He stressed that the NDC needs all hands on deck to win all eleven parliamentary seats in the region. Despite being an NDC stronghold, the Upper West Region currently has three NPP-held seats out of eleven.