Source: GNA

Election 2024: It will be a mistake to retain NPP in government – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama warns that retaining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power could be disastrous for Ghana’s future.

Speaking at the Bawku Palace, Mahama criticized the current government for economic hardships and mismanagement, stressing that the election is critical.

He promised accountability if elected and supported creating a new region in Bawku to enhance security and governance.

Mahama urged voters to signal dissatisfaction with the NPP and support the NDC for a better future.

