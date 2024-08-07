You are here: HomeNews2024 08 07Article 1967699

Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Election 2024: Krowor to be keenly contested

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Voter indecision and dissatisfaction with local issues could make this a tightly contested race Voter indecision and dissatisfaction with local issues could make this a tightly contested race

The Krowor Constituency, a key swing area in Greater Accra, has alternated between the NDC and NPP in recent years.

With a population of 169,584, the seat has seen a mix of NDC and NPP representation since 1992.

Current MP Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC faces a strong challenge from NPP’s Emmanuel Laryea Odai Quaye.

Both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, with Lartey focusing on the 24-hour economy policy and recent local development projects, while Quaye highlights infrastructure improvements and future plans like a community library and scholarship schemes.

Voter indecision and dissatisfaction with local issues could make this a tightly contested race.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment