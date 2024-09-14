Election 2024: Low female candidacy in presidential race highlights persistent gender gap in Ghana’s leadership

Politics of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: 3news

As the 2024 presidential election filing concludes in Ghana, only three women out of 22 candidates successfully submitted nominations, highlighting the ongoing gender gap in national politics.



Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), and independent candidate Janet Asana Nabla are the only women contenders.



Barriers such as male-dominated political parties, financial challenges, and cultural perceptions continue to limit women's participation.



Despite a 25% subsidy for women candidates by the Electoral Commission, gender parity in Ghana’s political landscape remains elusive, though progress is slowly being made.