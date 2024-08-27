Election 2024: Mahama beats Bawumia in Pulse Election Polls after manifestos

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Recent online polls by Pulse Ghana show former President John Dramani Mahama leading significantly over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general election race.



The polls, conducted on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp, reveal Mahama's strong preference among voters.



On WhatsApp, Mahama secured 76.72% of the votes, while on X, he garnered 79%.



These results suggest a robust public backing for Mahama and highlight the challenges Dr. Bawumia faces in swaying voter opinion as both candidates ramp up their campaigns ahead of the elections.