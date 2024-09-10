You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979654

Politics of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Election 2024: Mahama leads Bawumia in latest polls with 53%

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

A recent Global InfoAnalytics poll, conducted 90 days before Ghana's 2024 General Election, shows NDC's John Mahama leading with 53% support, while NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia trails at 31.6%.

Alan Kyerematen of the Great Alliance holds 2.3%, with 11.2% of voters still undecided.

The poll also reveals 73% of voters believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction, and 63% disapprove of the president’s performance.

Concerns about electoral violence are high, with 77% of voters expressing worry.

Past performance and current economic conditions are seen as key factors influencing voter decisions.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment