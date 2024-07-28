Election 2024: Mahama will return to Presidency with unparalleled experience — Haruna Iddrisu

Politics of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: GNA

At the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, MP Haruna Iddrisu has urged voters to elect John Dramani Mahama, citing his extensive experience and capability to correct past mistakes, including those of the current NPP administration.



Mahama emphasized his commitment to restoring the nation's fortunes and highlighted his compassionate and judicious leadership.



The rally, drawing thousands of supporters, saw NDC leaders stressing the need for fair elections and promising initiatives like a Women’s Development Bank.



The event set the stage for the party’s manifesto launch, scheduled for later in August.