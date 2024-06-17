You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951511

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Election 2024: Marketing consultant joins presidential race, promises ten million jobs in two years

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richard Sumah Richard Sumah

Richard Sumah, a 46-year-old marketing consultant from the Volta Region, has launched his bid to become Ghana's next president as an independent candidate.

He aimed to tackle unemployment through agriculture and mining, creating 10 million jobs within two years.

His plans included investing in small businesses, establishing state farms, and promoting self-employment through flexible credit facilities.

Sumah believes Ghana's problems can be solved without relying on international donors, and he encourages visionary youth to join his mission. His message resonates with many, but some question the feasibility of his ambitious plans.

Read ful article