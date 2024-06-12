You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949795
Election 2024: ‘NDC is not a viable option; they’re very dangerous’ – Kennedy Agyapong

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, has urged Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC in the upcoming election, describing them as "very dangerous" and "not a viable option".

He made these comments while campaigning for Dr. Bawumia in Kumasi, emphasizing the NPP's commitment to development and highlighting the party's achievements, such as Free SHS and uniform provisions.

Agyapong dismissed claims that the NPP has lost touch with the Ashanti region, pointing to the enthusiastic reception Dr. Bawumia received during his recent visit.

He encouraged the crowd to support Dr. Bawumia and warned against false promises from the NDC.

