Election 2024: NDC’s Inter-Party Affairs engages IEA on economic growth

Politics of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Inter-Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) led by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor met with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to strengthen ties and collaborate on policy formulation.



Dr. John Kwakye, IEA head, highlighted 12 critical policy issues, including macroeconomic instability, inflation, and exchange rates.



He emphasized the need for sustainable growth through industrialization and rural development.



Dr. Kwakye also criticized the poor implementation of free SHS and NHIS, and the country's reliance on IMF assistance.



Dr. Otokunor assured that the next NDC administration would prioritize these recommendations, marking a significant step in collaborative national development.