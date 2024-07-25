Election 2024: NPP Majority Caucus urges Mahama to debate Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Caucus has called on former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, to engage in a Presidential Election Debate with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.



Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of the debate for Ghanaians to discern who is better prepared to address the nation's economic challenges.



He stated that the NPP is confident in its governance record and believes a debate will allow the facts to speak for themselves, enabling voters to compare the two parties' capabilities.