Election 2024: NPP’s Ofosu Nkansah takes traffic light campaign to Odorkor

Politics of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), campaigned in Odorkor on October 13, urging residents to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.



He highlighted the party’s achievements in entrepreneurship and economic empowerment and promoted NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for economic transformation through digitalization.



Nkansah encouraged voters to back both Dr. Bawumia for president and the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, citing their leadership and commitment to Ghana’s development. His campaign at the Odorkor traffic light engaged many residents and commuters.