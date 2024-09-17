Election 2024: NPP will struggle to get 70% in Ashanti – Nana Akwasi

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) goal of securing over 85% of the Ashanti vote in the 2024 election, calling it unrealistic.



He claimed the NPP would struggle to achieve even 70%.



Nana Akwasi also urged NDC supporters to join a protest against the Electoral Commission, accusing the NPP of planning to rig the election.



The protest will take place across the Ashanti region, with a focus on demanding transparency from the EC.



Additionally, Nana Akwasi criticized roadworks in Dakodwom for poor quality.