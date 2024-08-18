You are here: HomeNews2024 08 18Article 1971203

Election 2024: Togbe Afede admonishes EC to commit to its work

Togbe Afede XIV Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of Asogli State, has urged Ghana's Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair elections for the country's development.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and criticized corruption and the politicization of institutions.

He also called on presidential candidates to be truthful and serve all citizens.

During a visit to Togbe Afede, NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama promised to continue developing Ghana if re-elected, focusing on long-term investments.

