Election 2024: We are not going to sleep on our rights – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to closely monitor the upcoming elections and defend their rights.



Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia emphasized the party's commitment to ensuring fairness from the Electoral Commission (EC) and stressed the need for transparency.



The NDC raised concerns about discrepancies in the voter register, including missing names and inaccuracies, which they believe could undermine the election's credibility.



While the NDC requested a forensic audit of the voter register, the EC declined, prompting the party to heighten its vigilance as the election approaches.