Source: GNA

Election 2024: "We'll ensure every single vote is counted" — Mahama declares at fitness walk

NDC supporters at the the 'Get Ready and Fit Mahama Walk' NDC supporters at the the 'Get Ready and Fit Mahama Walk'

Hundreds of NDC supporters joined Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the “Get Ready and Fit Mahama Walk” on Saturday, ahead of the party’s official campaign launch on July 27, 2024, in Tamale.

The six-kilometer walk began at Spintex Road and ended at Nungua Town Park. Mahama urged vigilance at the polls, promising to protect the ballot and hold officials accountable.

He highlighted key policies like the National Apprenticeship Programme and the establishment of a Women’s Bank.

The event featured music, health screenings, and speeches from NDC leaders and parliamentary candidates, signaling the start of the party's campaign.

