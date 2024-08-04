You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966556

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Election 2024: We’ll meet you with violence if you try anything silly – Annoh Dompreh to NDC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Frank Annoh Dompreh Frank Annoh Dompreh

Frank Annoh Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, has issued stern warnings to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding potential violence during the 2024 elections.

Addressing his constituency, Dompreh emphasized that the elections should be peaceful and that the NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win fairly.

He cautioned the NDC against any violent actions, promising a strong response if necessary.

He also criticized the NDC's campaign strategy, suggesting their shift to launch in Tamale was due to the NPP's growing influence in Northern Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment