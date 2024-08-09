Election 2024: We want employment, development – First-time voters

Politics of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: GNA

As the December 2024 elections approach, first-time voters in the Ablekuma South and Ablekuma North Constituencies are expressing excitement and hope.



Young voters like Master Jones Asare are focused on candidates with practical youth development policies, while others, like Ms. Sarah Akoto, remain undecided but emphasize the need for leadership that addresses economic challenges.



Some, like Master Nuhu Surah, were initially hesitant to vote but are now engaged, while others, including petty trader Madam Dora Asamoah, feel their participation could bring change.



Even pensioners, facing financial hardships, plan to vote, hoping for improvements in their lives.