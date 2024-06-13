Election 2024: Widespread dissatisfaction with NPP isn’t a done deal for NDC – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has warned that the party must not be complacent in the upcoming election, despite widespread dissatisfaction with the ruling NPP.



He noted that the NDC cannot assume that economic hardships and public dissatisfaction will automatically secure victory.



Instead, the party must remain vigilant and focused to win the election. Kwetey alleged that the NPP will do anything, including election malpractices, to stay in power due to their desperation to avoid prosecution for corruption and economic destruction.



He urged NDC members to stay committed and not underestimate the NPP's obsession with power.