You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950917

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Election 2024: Young women present manifesto to parties on employability

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Girls and young women activists The Girls and young women activists

Girls and young women activists, empowered by Plan International Ghana, have submitted policy proposals to political parties to enhance the skills and employability of young women.

The proposals include internship and apprenticeship programs, entrepreneurship support, access to quality education, reproductive health services, and leadership opportunities.

The activists also called for the removal of taxes on sanitary products, distribution of free or subsidized sanitary pads, and awareness campaigns to destigmatize menstruation.

The proposals aim to create a supportive environment for girls and young women to thrive in society.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment