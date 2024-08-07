Election 2024 is between just two political parties – Wontumi

Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Benard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has dismissed the influence of third-party candidates in Ghana’s 2024 elections.



He asserted that the real contest is between the two major parties, with voters choosing between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama.



Wontumi emphasized promoting his candidate, Bawumia, and deemed discussions about other parties irrelevant.



Addressing Alan Kyerematen’s departure from the NPP, he indicated that not every issue warrants pursuit, focusing solely on the main candidates.