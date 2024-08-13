You are here: HomeNews2024 08 13Article 1969886

Election 2024 is our revolution without a gun – NDC Youth Organiser

George Opare Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, has framed the 2024 election as a "revolution without a gun," where the ballot will be fiercely protected.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC Youth Manifesto, he stressed the importance of massive youth turnout and ballot security, emphasizing that the NDC will take all legal measures to ensure victory.

While highlighting the party’s commitment to peace, Opare Addo warned that the NDC would not allow a repeat of the 2020 Techiman South election events and vowed to protect Ghana's democracy.

