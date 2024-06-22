Election Watch Ghana accuses RTI C’ssion of collusion with EC

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: 3news

Election Watch Ghana has accused the Right to Information (RTI) Commission of lacking transparency and accountability regarding the missing biometric voter registration (BVR) kits from the Electoral Commission (EC).



The pressure group claims that both the RTI Commission and the EC are obstructing their efforts to obtain information on the missing kits.



Despite multiple requests for the serial numbers of the BVR kits, the EC has refused to comply, and the RTI Commission has delayed its response.



Election Watch Ghana is urging the Let My Votes Count Alliance to join their fight for transparency and accountability and plans to mobilize public support and demand action from the Speaker of Parliament.