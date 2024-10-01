You are here: HomeNews2024 10 01Article 1987982

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Election against Bawumia will be difficult for us – Mahama Ayariga

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mahama Ayariga Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the upcoming election against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be challenging.

He urged party members to work harder than they did against Nana Akufo-Addo, stressing that Bawumia's Northern background makes him a strong opponent.

Ayariga emphasized that complacency could jeopardize the NDC’s chances in the 2024 elections, calling for intensified efforts to secure victory.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment