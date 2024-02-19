Election date change to November may not take effect in 2024 – EC

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has stated that its proposal to change the date for general elections from December 7 to November may not take effect in 2024.



According to Deputy EC Chairman Eric Asare Bossman, the necessary legislation for this change will be presented before Parliament soon.



The proposal, which includes considerations for designating election days as national holidays, was presented during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in January. The EC emphasized that moving the election to November and declaring election days as national holidays could enhance civic engagement and contribute to a more robust democratic culture.



However, the proposal faced opposition from some Ghanaians, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who argued that it did not align with the consensus that major electoral reforms should take effect from November 2028.



Dr. Asare Bossman clarified that the move is not expected to be implemented during the 2024 polls and emphasized that the new date in November would be selected, not necessarily November 7 as widely speculated.