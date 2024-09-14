Election of 1st female GBA President coincides with passage of Affirmative Action Act – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: 3news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated Mrs. Efua Ghartey on becoming the first female president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



Her election victory on September 11 coincides with the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, marking a historic moment for gender equality in Ghana.



Akufo-Addo praised Ghartey’s perseverance after three attempts at the position and highlighted her role as a trailblazer for women in the legal field.



Ghartey won the closely contested election with 1,208 votes, defeating Kwadzo Dzakpasu.



Her leadership is expected to promote legal reforms and inclusion within the profession.