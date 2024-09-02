Electoral Commission admits mistake in provisional voters’ register upon NDC’s prompting

Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has acknowledged errors in the provisional voters register for the Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam Constituency, including incorrect entries for absent and transferred voters.



Dr. Eric Bossman Asare stated that these issues have been corrected and assured that the final voter register will be accurate after the upcoming exhibition exercise.



The EC also committed to holding accountable any officers involved in electoral malpractices.



This comes in response to concerns from the NDC and reports of illegal voter transfers in the Pusiga District.