Electoral Commission clarifies disposal of 10 obsolete BVDs

The Electoral Commission (EC) has provided clarification regarding the discovery of 10 obsolete Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) at a recycling facility in Madina, explaining that these devices were legally auctioned.



In a statement released on April 26, 2024, the EC revealed that the obsolete BVDs were acquired before the 2012 elections and were used during the 2019 District Level Elections (DLE).



The EC added that Despite previous plans by the former administration to refurbish these devices for the 2018 Referendum and the 2019 DLE, the Commission opted to procure new equipment due to advice from the Managers of the Biometric Infrastructure, who deemed the devices obsolete.



The EC further stated that the decision to replace the outdated equipment with new ones was made to ensure efficient resource utilization and maintain the integrity of electoral processes. Contrary to allegations of improper disposal, the Commission emphasized that the auction was conducted transparently, with proceeds deposited in the Consolidated Fund.



