Electoral Commission deploys BVR kits and logistics ahead of voter registration exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has deployed Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits and other essential logistics to its regional and district offices in preparation for the upcoming voter registration exercise, scheduled to commence tomorrow.



The Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, revealed this in an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic.



The logistics deployed include Turbonet devices, Registration Forms 1A and 1C, and laminators. Additionally, a total of 3,277 personnel have been engaged for the 21-day exercise, which will conclude on May 27, 2024.



The voter registration exercise will be conducted in all 268 district offices of the EC, including the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) areas in the Guan Constituency of the Oti Region.



This exercise, scheduled from May 7 to May 27, 2024, is the EC's regular voters' registration exercise for the year, preceding the December 7 polls.



Chairperson Jean Mensa explained that the EC would open 775 registration centres in distant and riverine areas that are not in close proximity to the district offices.



Mobile registration teams will be deployed to handle these communities.



However, no registration centres will be opened in senior high schools (SHS).



A breakdown of the personnel involved includes 496 supervisors, 831 registration officers, 831 data entry clerks, technicians, and laminators for the district offices.



For the mobile registration teams, 228 registration supervisors, 228 registration officers, 228 data entry clerks, and 228 laminators have been engaged. Additionally, 25 registration officers, 25 data entry clerks, and 25 laminators will be involved in the registration centres at 25 public universities.



The EC is expecting to register about 623,000 new applicants during this exercise. Extensive training has been conducted for both permanent and non-permanent staff to ensure a smooth registration process.



Each district has also been equipped with technicians to troubleshoot and fix any challenges with the BVR kits, with enough backup kits provided in case of equipment breakdowns.