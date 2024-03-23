Electoral Commission dispels concerns over alleged theft of BVD

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has moved to address apprehensions surrounding the security of their Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) following the emergence of a memo titled "Return of biometric verification devices." Allegedly signed by the Deputy Chairman of Operations, the memo prompted speculation.



In a memo dated Thursday, March 7, the EC instructed its regional offices, spanning from Greater Accra to Volta, to return all outstanding BVDs to the head office.



However, in a statement released on Friday, March 22, 2024, the Commission clarified that the memo was merely routine communication aimed at ensuring the proper accountability and return of all electoral equipment, including BVDs, to the Commission's custody.



Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, the Commission emphasized that there have been no thefts of BVDs from their stores. It clarified that the only items stolen were five laptops, separate from the BVDs and incapable of impacting the integrity of elections.



The statement underscored the stringent asset management system in place, designed to maintain transparent and accountable inventory of all Commission assets, including BVDs. The Commission reassured the public that BVDs are equipped with sophisticated security features and cannot compromise election integrity without proper activation within the Commission's electoral framework.



Affirming its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity in operations and safeguarding the credibility of the electoral process, the Commission urged accuracy and responsibility in information dissemination. It called on the public and stakeholders to avoid spreading unverified speculations that could erode trust in democratic processes.



