Electoral Commission extends voter registration deadline by two days

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the ongoing voter registration exercise by two days, now set to conclude on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, instead of the original end date of May 27.



This decision, outlined in an EC statement, aims to compensate for network issues that disrupted the process during the initial two days of registration.



“This arrangement has been put in place to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two (2) days of the Registration Exercise. The Commission aims to ensure that all eligible voters who wish to register, are afforded the opportunity to do so,” the statement read.



The EC urged all eligible citizens who have not yet registered to visit their local Commission office to complete their registration.



