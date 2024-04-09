Electoral Commission includes SALL in voters' registration exercise

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) has unveiled its comprehensive plan for the upcoming voters' registration exercise, which is scheduled to take place nationwide from May 7 to May 27, 2024.



This initiative aims to ensure the inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral process ahead of the upcoming elections.



During a meeting held with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Accra today, the EC emphasized the importance of the registration process and discussed various strategies to enhance voter participation and accessibility.



One crucial item on the agenda was the potential inclusion of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) in the voter registration exercise, particularly in the Guan Constituency of the Oti Region.



The decision to include SALL in the registration process comes after careful consideration of the region's demographics and the need to ensure equitable representation in the electoral roll. The EC is committed to addressing any logistical challenges to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process in these areas.



In addition to the voter registration exercise, the EC announced plans to launch a nationwide program starting on May 30, 2024, aimed at replacing missing voter identification (ID) cards.



This initiative seeks to rectify any discrepancies in the voter database and ensure that all eligible voters have valid identification for the upcoming elections.



Furthermore, recognizing the importance of accessibility and convenience for voters, the EC revealed its intention to establish additional registration centers across the country. These new centers will help accommodate the expected influx of registrants and streamline the registration process, making it more efficient and accessible to all citizens.