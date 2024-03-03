Electoral Commission initiates crucial talks with political parties ahead of 2024 elections

Politics of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has taken a pivotal step towards preparing for the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections by announcing an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Responding to mounting pressure from political parties and Members of Parliament, the EC decided to convene the IPAC meeting to address crucial matters regarding the upcoming elections.



Official invitations were sent out to political party representatives, urging them to send three delegates each to participate in the meeting.



Led by Mr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman for Corporate Services, the meeting aims to commence discussions on Election 2024 programs, with the primary agenda starting at 10 am in the IPAC room of the Electoral Commission.



Additionally, the meeting will provide a platform for the discussion of any other pertinent issues concerning the electoral process.