Electoral Commission is statistically incompetent – NDC PC for Atewa East

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Lawyer Kenneth Agyare, NDC parliamentary candidate for Atewa East, has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for their "statistical incompetence".



He referenced errors in the 2020 polls and Limited Voter Registration, including the EC Chairperson's admission of relying on Corel Draw for calculations.



Agyare condemned the EC's conduct, labeling them mathematically challenged. He emphasized that the NDC accepted the court ruling in 2020, not the NPP's win, and urged vigilance in the 2024 polls to prevent rigging.



His comments aligned with concerns from stakeholders and civil society organizations, calling for the EC to improve ahead of the December 7 elections.