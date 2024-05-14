Electoral Commission registers over 250,000 voters in six days

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 251,149 eligible voters within the initial six days of the ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise, which commenced last week.



Of the total registrants, 135,898 are females, representing 54.11 percent, while 115,251 are males, constituting 45.89 percent of the total.



The majority of registered voters fall within the 18 to 21 age bracket, comprising 221,066 individuals, accounting for 88.02 percent of the total registered voters thus far.



Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, disclosed these figures in Accra, noting that the commission has been averaging 45,000 registrations per day.



The voter registration exercise, targeting 623,000 new registrants, is scheduled to run for 21 days from May 7 to May 27, 2024, across all 268 district offices of the EC nationwide.