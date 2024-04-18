Electoral Commission workers remanded for alleged laptop and BVR kit theft

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three Electoral Commission (EC) workers and a student have been remanded into police custody by the Dansoman Circuit Court on charges of stealing laptops and Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.



Philip Tetteh, Benjamin Fienyi, Joseph Blankson Adamadze, and student Clifford Yeboah are jointly accused of conspiracy to steal and stealing.



All four defendants have pleaded not guilty before Judge Halima Abdul El Lawal Basit. Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, the prosecutor, informed the court that the investigation was ongoing and that bail could lead to interference.



The court, therefore, ordered the accused to remain in custody until April 29, 2024.



According to the prosecution, EC officials discovered the theft during routine maintenance of BVR kits on March 9.



Five Dell laptops belonging to the EC were reported stolen, prompting National Security intervention and subsequent arrests. Three HP laptops and other equipment were allegedly retrieved from the defendants.



Investigations revealed various individuals' roles in the theft, including planning and distribution of stolen items among the accused.