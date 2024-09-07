Electric buses to operate in Ghana soon – Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans for Ghana to introduce electric buses for public transportation, starting with a pilot in Accra by the end of 2024.



Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement in Kaneshie, Bawumia, who is also the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, said the initiative aims to reduce transportation costs by 40%.



He explained that high transport fares are driven by fuel and spare parts costs, which the electric bus system would help alleviate.



Bawumia also emphasized job creation as a key focus to address youth unemployment.