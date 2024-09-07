You are here: HomeNews2024 09 07Article 1978433

Electric buses to operate in Ghana soon – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans for Ghana to introduce electric buses for public transportation, starting with a pilot in Accra by the end of 2024.

Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement in Kaneshie, Bawumia, who is also the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, said the initiative aims to reduce transportation costs by 40%.

He explained that high transport fares are driven by fuel and spare parts costs, which the electric bus system would help alleviate.

Bawumia also emphasized job creation as a key focus to address youth unemployment.

