Electrician faces jail time for electricity cable theft

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Masaudu Fuseini, a 27-year-old electrician, received a one-month prison sentence on Monday, April 8, 2024, for the theft of electricity cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited in Klo-Agogo, Asesewa District, Eastern Region.



Presiding over the case at Koforidua Circuit Court A, Judge Asare Anima imposed a fine of 1,000 penalty units totaling GH¢12,000 on Fuseini. In default of payment, he faces an additional two-year jail term.



Fuseini, arrested on March 25, pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded into prison custody until the judgment day. Additionally, the court ordered him to replace the stolen cables, valued at GH¢9,000 according to police estimates.



During proceedings, an ECG representative confirmed that Fuseini had indeed replaced the cables.



The court heard that Fuseini, residing in Nkurakan, Asesewa District, was apprehended by a local watchdog committee while cutting cables in the town.



Subsequently, the police, acting on the committee's report, discovered stolen cables at locations indicated by witnesses. Following investigations, Fuseini was brought before the court.