Elizabeth Turkson donates to support widows and orphans at Assin Bereku

Regional News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: iStates TV, Contributor

Award-winning gospel artiste and business mogul, Elizabeth Primang Turkson, well known in the gospel fraternity as Elizabeth Turkson has extended support to widows and orphans in Assin Bereku.



The gospel artiste together with her team visited Assin Bereku on Boxing Day, 26th December 2023 to put smiles on the faces of the widows and orphans.



Moreover, the humbled artiste had dinner with all the widows and orphans together and they were all happy and appreciated her for being a selfless person.



Elizabeth Turkson was crowned Gospel New Artiste of the Year at the just-ended third edition of the Modern Gospel Award.



On the 19th of November, she launched her third album successfully and the event was graced by Brother Sammy, Rose Adjei, Mama Boat, among others.



She is also known to be the hitmaker of "Hye Me Anuonyam".