Ellembelle DCE clamps down on galamsey

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: 3news

Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh, is taking legal action against CIC Express Company Limited for illegal mining in the Subri River near Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School.



The company began mining without approval, damaging the river and endangering students. Two people were arrested, and three excavators were seized.



Bonzoh, known for fighting illegal mining, emphasized the need for accountability.



The school’s old students association condemned the mining, recalling previous efforts to stop similar activities and vowing to protect the school’s land and resources.