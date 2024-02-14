Ellembelle MP cuts sod for new CHPS centre

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah is spearheading the construction of a state-of-the-art Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) centre in Santaso, located in the northern part of the Ellembelle District.



This new healthcare facility will significantly improve accessibility to quality medical care for residents living in remote areas, particularly in the Aiyinasi North hinterlands who currently face long and costly journeys to access medical care.



The CHPS centre will be equipped with the necessary facilities to provide essential healthcare services to the local community. Upon completion, the facility will eliminate the need for residents to travel long distances, thereby saving time and resources while ensuring timely medical interventions when necessary.



At the sod-cutting ceremony, Mr Buah emphasized the importance of the CHPS centre in bringing essential healthcare services closer to the people. He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the Ellembelle District, highlighting the unprecedented efforts made since assuming office as MP.



Mr Buah also urged community members to prioritize sanitation and maintain a hygienic environment to prevent the spread of diseases. By promoting sanitation sustainability, residents can contribute to maintaining their health and well-being, complementing the efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in the area.



The initiation of the CHPS centre construction signifies a significant milestone in Mr Buah's ongoing efforts to advance healthcare provision in Ellembelle, reflecting his commitment to ensuring the welfare of constituents and promoting overall community development.