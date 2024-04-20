Elmina Fishing Harbour welcomes first cruise vessel

Regional News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's tourism industry received a significant boost on April 18 when the Elmina Fishing Harbour welcomed the first cruise vessel since its commissioning in 2023, with the support of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Port of Takoradi.



This milestone, under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, highlights Ghana as a favored destination for cruise passengers, with Tema and Takoradi traditionally being the main ports of call.



The arrival of the SH Vega passenger vessel marks a new chapter for the Elmina Fishing Harbour, which was primarily built to support local fishing activities but now serves as a dual-purpose port for both fishing and cruise tourism.



The historical call by the over 280-capacity SH Vega included 106 passengers and 9 crew members, who explored Elmina Castle, the Batik-making Centre at Global Mamas, Kakum National Park, and Cape Coast Castle, along with enjoying traditional drumming and dance lessons.



The SH Vega anchored about 8.8 cables away from the port's main breakwater, then deployed its Zodiac inflatable boats to safely disembark passengers and crew members.



The vessel's passengers hailed from various countries including Australia, Austria, China, France, Germany, Greece, Russia, and Nigeria, among others. Before arriving in Elmina, the SH Vega had visited ports in Angola, Benin, Congo, Gabon, Togo, and São Tomé.



Mr. Peter Amoo-Bediako, Director of Port, praised the government and Ministry of Transport for the vision behind the Elmina Fishing Harbour, which now presents numerous opportunities for both the port and the local community.



He commended the collaborative efforts of various institutions including the Ghana Maritime Authority, GRA-Customs, National Intelligence Bureau, and others, for making the SH Vega's visit possible.



Solomon Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for KEEA, expressed optimism about the positive impact of the cruise vessel's visit on the local economy of Elmina and its environs.



The successful call of the SH Vega at the Elmina Fishing Harbour represents a significant milestone for Ghana's tourism and maritime sectors, showcasing the country as an attractive destination for cruise tourism.