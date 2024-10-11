You are here: HomeNews2024 10 11Article 1992293

Empower grass-roots members to help break the 8 – Zabzugu Constituency PC

Alhaji Ali Fawaz, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Zabzugu, has called for stronger support for the party's grassroots to help break the eight-year political cycle.

He emphasized unity among supporters and highlighted his efforts in drilling boreholes, renovating schools, and creating jobs for youth in the constituency.

Fawaz also donated motorbikes to assist grassroots campaigning. He urged party members to work together, remain focused, and communicate the NPP’s vision effectively ahead of the December 7 elections.

His goal is to empower the grassroots for the party’s success.

