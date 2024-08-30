Energy Ministry hands over GH¢6.3m SCADA centre to E/R ECG

General News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Ministry of Energy has handed over a new GH¢6.3 million Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre to the Eastern Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



This state-of-the-art facility aims to boost ECG’s efficiency by improving fault detection and power reliability.



The project, initiated in 2020, is part of a broader initiative across ECG’s operational areas.



Officials expressed confidence that the SCADA Centre will enhance power supply in the region.



ECG urged customers to pay their bills promptly to support ongoing improvements.