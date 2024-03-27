Energy analyst condemns Opoku Prempeh's response to power crisis

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Energy analyst Benjamin Nsiah strongly criticizes Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his dismissive attitude towards concerns regarding the ongoing power sector crisis, commonly known as 'dumsor'.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh's recent comments during a media interview at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region have sparked widespread discontent among Ghanaians.



During the interview, Dr. Opoku Prempeh claimed that the current NPP government had managed the energy sector "300 times better" than the previous Mahama Administration.



In response to inquiries about the need for a timetable for the erratic power supply, he suggested that those seeking a timetable should create one themselves, stating, "Ask those who want it to bring it if there is one."



Benjamin Nsiah, speaking to Class News, condemned Dr. Opoku Prempeh's remarks as "sickening" and stressed the Minister's responsibility to find a lasting solution to the crisis.



He urged the Minister to move beyond political blame games and focus on practical solutions for the energy sector's challenges, emphasizing the need for increased investment in infrastructure to enhance resilience against future challenges.



Mr. Nsiah emphasized that resolving Ghana's energy issues should transcend political considerations, highlighting the importance of pragmatic approaches to address the crisis.