Energy expert warns of worsening power crisis in Ghana by 2025

The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has cautioned that Ghana's power crisis could worsen by 2025 if not promptly addressed.



In an interview with Citi News, Nana Amoasi VII emphasized the urgency of acknowledging and addressing the challenges facing the energy sector to prevent a collapse.



His warning comes amidst ongoing challenges with intermittent power outages, commonly referred to as "dumsor."



Despite the interruptions, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to develop a load-shedding schedule, citing faulty transformers as a reason for the unstable power supply.



However, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh dismissed claims of "dumsor," advising the public to create their own timetable if they perceive a crisis.



John Jinapor, on the other hand, highlighted generation challenges affecting distribution and urged PURC to prioritize improving generation instead of enforcing a load-shedding schedule.



Nana Amoasi VII criticized the Energy Ministry's dismissal of calls for a timetable, suggesting it reflects a lack of awareness and disrespect for consumers' rights. He emphasized the importance of resolving generation deficits to address the ongoing power crisis effectively.