Energy sector must provide timetable for power outages- IES Director

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), has emphasized that both the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Ministry have a responsibility to provide Ghanaians with a timetable for the recent power outages.



He believes that consumers have a right to know when they will have access to electricity, especially since they pay for it in advance.



In an interview on Joy FM, he stated, “A timetable is a right for a consumer. That is not something that the ECG or the minister can choose and pick as to when we require one or not. After all, they agreed that they would supply us with power.



"That is why I have a meter in my home. I pay before I consume, so I have my money with you, and you are not giving me the power, and you can’t tell me when I will have my power.”



Responding to the Energy Minister's comments, Nana Amoasi VII stated, “Today, when we listen to the minister, it is clear that the ECG boss' refusal to churn out the timetable is fully backed by the minister and... you say that Ghanaians whoever want a timetable should churn one out.



"This is quite insulting, very insulting. To give us the posture that you are unaware that the PURC has required an agency of yours to submit some details of their own discussion means that this is an uninformed minister. And so, a timetable is a right that Ghanaians must enjoy so we can plan our lives.”